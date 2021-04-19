New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Monday directed officials to take strict action against those selling essential COVID-19 drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections above maximum retail price.

Chemists, retailers, traders, etc. should not be allowed to take undue advantage of the health crisis posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The minister also directed that legal action be taken against violators and defaulters immediately.

Hussain also issued directions to constitute district-wise enforcement teams and publish their contact details on the department's website for the general public to report any irregularity.

He instructed officers to review action taken by the field staff in this regard and send a report on a daily basis, according to a statement.

