As rumours regarding the personal life of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay continue to circulate on social media, fans have turned their attention to a past speech by his frequent co-star, Trisha Krishnan. A video from the promotional events of their 2023 blockbuster Leo has resurfaced and gone viral, with many online commentators drawing parallels between Trisha’s words and the ongoing speculation surrounding Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha. Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce: Tamil Superstar’s Old Remark About His Wife Goes Viral Amid Separation Buzz.

Trisha Krishnan Talks About Her Decade-Long Bond With Vijay During ‘Leo’ Success Meet

The highlight of the trending footage is Trisha’s reflection on how she handles public scrutiny and negativity. During a success meet for Leo, the actress shared a personal mantra that has resonated deeply with fans in the current climate.

"Silence is the best revenge," Trisha stated during the event. While the quote was originally shared in the context of her long career and the grace required to navigate the film industry, social media users have begun resharing the clip, linking the sentiment to the dignity and privacy Vijay has maintained amid intense tabloid speculation.

The viral interest in the speech also highlights the enduring professional chemistry between the two actors. Trisha and Vijay have been one of Kollywood’s most beloved pairings for over 20 years, starring in hits such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, and Kuruvi.

In the same speech, Trisha spoke warmly about their reunion for Leo after a 15-year gap. She described the experience as "meeting a school friend again," noting that despite the passage of time, their bond remained unchanged.

"The long gap helped both of us evolve into mature individuals, which made our on-screen chemistry look fresh," she said, adding that the comfort level they shared made the demanding shoot feel "more like a vacation than work."

Trisha Krishnan Talks About Vijay During ‘Leo’ Success Meet – Watch Video

Mutual Respect on Stage

The resurfaced clips also feature Vijay’s high praise for Trisha. During the promotions, the actor referred to her as a "princess," specifically acknowledging her role as Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan.

Vijay commended her ability to remain a top-tier performer for two decades while maintaining the same energy and dedication. Observers noted the mutual respect between the stars, which has served as a cornerstone of their successful collaborations, including their most recent appearance together in a cameo for the film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

The Divorce Speculation

While neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has issued an official statement regarding their marital status, the "divorce news" has become a recurring topic of discussion on Indian social media. Who Is Trisha Krishnan? All About the Tamil Actress in the Spotlight After Thalapathy Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam Files for Divorce.

In the absence of verified information, fans of the actor often look to his close associates and past interviews for clues or comfort. Trisha’s viral speech, while nearly a year old, has become a focal point for those advocating for privacy and composure during personal challenges.

