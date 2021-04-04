New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Over 59,000 beneficiaries, including more than 40,000 in the 45-59 age group, received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Sunday, and only one of them reported adverse events, officials said.

It was the first time that the vaccine jabs were given on a Sunday as well.

According to official figures, the number of people who received the jabs till 6 pm was 59,125, including 56,074 who received the first dose of the vaccine.

On Saturday, over 80,797 beneficiaries, the highest daily figure so far, had received the shots.

The first dose was given to 15,656 people, aged 60 and above, and 40,031 in the age group of 45-59 years on Sunday.

A total of 3,051 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

Those inoculated on Sunday included 231 frontline workers and 156 healthcare workers.

The Centre had on Saturday directed states and Union Territories to stop fresh registrations of healthcare and frontline workers as some ineligible beneficiaries, under this category, were getting their names enlisted for the vaccination against COVID-19 in violation of rules.

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which will cover 65 lakh people aged above 45 in the national capital, began on Thursday.

The vaccination centres, both at government and private facilities, have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm.

Only registered beneficiaries are given the vaccine shots between 9 am and 3 pm, while the unregistered ones can take the jab from 3 pm to 9 pm. They need to carry their Aadhaar card or any other valid identity proof.

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is being carried out across 192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals, in the national capital.

The vaccines are being administered for free at government hospitals and health centres, while up to Rs 250 per dose is being charged at private health facilities.

Delhi recorded 4,033 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily count this year, even as the positivity rate rose to 4.64 per cent from 4.48 per cent a day ago, according to the health department.

Twenty-one more people died due to the disease, the highest since January 1, when an equal number of fatalities were reported.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 6,76,414 and the death toll is 11,081.

