Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI): The DMK councillor, who allegedly attacked and killed an Indian Army soldier, was arrested along with his accomplices in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, DMK Councillor, Chinnasamy (50), had an argument with a 33-year-old army man over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim's house.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Key Constituencies To Watch Out for in Triangular Fight.

The brawl escalated to an extent that the DMK Councillor along with nine persons allegedly attacked the victim Prabhu, and his brother, Prabhakaran later that day.

Based on Prabhakaran's complaint, Krishnagiri Police has arrested the main accused Chinnasamy and nine others including Chinnasamy's son Rajapandi.

Also Read | Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh Declines Comment on Colleague's Advice To Sell Beer in Hotels.

Prabhu who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Hossur, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.

BJP senior leader Khushbu Sundar took an aim at the ruling DMK and questioned the deteriorating law and order condition in the State.

Taking to Twitter the BJP leader said, "Where are we heading? A serving soldier has been murdered by a DMK functionary. Shame on us if we remain silent even now. @mkstalinavl, is this the much-hyped vidiyal people voted for? Goondaism & failing law & order in my State in scaring & worrying too." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)