Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party will stage a protest today against the killing of an Indian Army soldier allegedly by a DMK councillor Chinnasamy in the Krishnagiri district, party state president K Annamalai said on Wednesday.

Annamalai said that the Tamil Nadu BJP Ex-Servicemen wing will protest at their respective district collectorate wearing their Badge against the "disrespect" of the Army.

The deceased soldier was identified as Prabhu who served in Jammu and Kashmir. Based on Prabhakaran (Prabhu's brother's) complaint, Krishnagiri Police arrested the main accused Chinnasamy and nine others including Chinnasamy's son Rajapandi.

"As a mark of respect to the Army man Thiru Prabhu who was beaten to death by a DMK councillor, members of @BJP4TamilNadu Ex-Servicemen wing wearing their Badge & Cap will protest against the DMK govt for this cruel disrespect to our Indian Army," Annamalai tweeted.

"The protest tomorrow will be carried out by the members of @BJP4TamilNadu Ex-Servicemen wing in their respective district collectorate. Ex-Servicemen wing President Lt Col. Raman will pay homage to Thiru Prabhu on behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu," the BJP chief added on Wednesday.

He invited all retired servicemen to join the protest while also alleging that the state has become "unsafe for even Army men".

"I invite all the Ex-Servicemen to join me for a protest from the war memorial in the next few days against the @arivalayam party for the appalling state of governance making the state unsafe for even Army men," Annamalai tweeted.

Earlier, the Krishnagiri Police said that there was an argument between the DMK councillor and Prabhakaran over washing clothes at the water tank.

"Tamil Nadu Police are on the lookout for DMK Councillor Chinnasamy on a murder charge of an Army personnel, Prabhakaran in Krishnagiri. Prabhakaran, from Pochampalli village, had an argument with Chinnasamy over washing clothes at the water tank near his house," the police said.

"Chinnasamy, along with nine men, had allegedly attacked Prabhakaran and his brother Prabhu on the same evening. Based on Prabhu's complaint, Krishnagiri police have arrested six men including Chinnasamy's son Rajapandi," the police added.

Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK spokesperson alleged that the murder of the army man shows the "compromised" state of law and order.

"Murder of the army man shows that whenever DMK is in power law and order are severely compromised. This has gone to the extent of killing an army officer. Police being only used to avenge vendetta from AIADMK and other opponents," he said. (ANI)

