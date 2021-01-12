Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) Opposition DMK and MDMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court staying the implementation of controversial new farm laws and insisted on its repeal in line with farmers' demands.

DMK president M K Stalin hailed the apex court order as a 'victoty' for protesting farmers across the country.

"I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court to stay the farm laws in the cases filed by various parties including DMK. This is a victory for farmers protesting across India," he said in a tweet.

"I once again urge the Union Govt to commit to repealing the farm laws in the next Parliament session," he said, reiterating his party's stand for the withdrawal of the three legislations.

MDMK founder and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko, while hailing the court order, wanted the Centre to "immediately" repeal the three farm laws. Dravdidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramamani and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi's T Velmurugan also welcomed the court staying the implementation of the central laws and called for their repeal as lasting solution to the issue.

The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and constituted a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)