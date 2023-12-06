New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Lok Sabha has expunged an unparliamentary word used by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Senthil Kumar while explaining the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) recent win in the three Hindi heartland states.

"...the people of this country should think that the power of BJP of winning elections mainly lies in the Hindi heartland States, what we generally call as ... States. You cannot come to South India! You can see what happened in election results in all the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. We are very strong over there. So we will not be surprised if you have an option of converting all these states into Union Territory...," the DMK MP said.

The Minister's usage of the parliamentary term for the three Hindi heartland states sparked a huge political row with the BJP taking offence against his remark.

"After calling our North Indian friends Pani Puri sellers, toilet constructors, etc., I.N.D.I. Alliance DMK MP, makes....Jibes. @BJP4TamilNadu highly condemns this insensitive remark. He has possibly forgotten that the NDA Alliance is in power in Puducherry and was in power in Karnataka until recently," Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said in a post on 'X'.

Senthil Kumar, however, was quick to apologise for his comments in the Lower House saying that he was not using the term with any "intent".

"Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in an inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologize for sending the wrong meaning across," he said in a post on 'X'.

The BJP however continued its attack on the DMK MP accusing members of the INDIA bloc of making divisive comments to vitiate the atmosphere.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, " After the defeat, they(Congress)have resorted to abuse, and their thinking very clear now...they slam EVMs...They're conspiring to erase the culture and identity of our country...some people stand with 'Tukde-Tukde' gang... but we won't let this nation divide...Their thoughts are to insult Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma. Congress and their alliance (INDIA alliance) keep showing Sanatan Dharma in bad lights...Telangana CM designate made a statement that 'Telangana's DNA is better than Bihar's DNA'...DMK leaders' statements against Sanatan Dharma, Hindus and Hindi speaking people are a well-planned conspiracy"

The BJP had swept the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded elections. (ANI)

