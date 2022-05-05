Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (ANI): Day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the people to contribute to the humanitarian relief material that is supposed to be sent to Sri Lanka in their economic crisis situation, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday announced that the party's MP will be donating their one month salary to the Chief Minister's fund for Sri Lanka.

For this, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution, seeking permission to supply rice and essential medicines as an aid to Sri Lanka, which was approved by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Govt Planning to Build Floating Restaurant Near Boat Club in Prayagraj.

Jaishankar had said that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the Government of India and informed that Sri Lanka prefers inclusive distribution.

On the proposal by the Tamil Nadu government to provide humanitarian assistance to the Island nation, Jaishankar had noted that the state government can direct TN Chief Secretary to coordinate with the Centre for supplying the relief material.

Also Read | GitHub Rolls Out 2-Factor Authentication for 7.2 Million Developers in India.

Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)