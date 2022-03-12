New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) DMRC Chairman Manoj Joshi on Saturday visited the Delhi Metro Bhawan and took stock of the progress of ongoing works on the three priority corridors being built under its Phase-IV network, officials said.

Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park-Maujpur, and Tughalakabad-Aerocity are the three corridors which are under construction under this phase.

Joshi, who is also secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, visited the corporate office of Delhi Metro (Metro Bhawan), after having assumed charge as DMRC chairman December last year, the DMRC said in a statement.

During his visit, he interacted with the senior officials of the Delhi Metro in the presence of Mangu Singh, Managing Director of DMRC.

At present, the DMRC is doing construction work on 65.1 km of phase-IV priority corridors, which comprise Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55 km)-- which are extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line respectively --, and Tughalakabad to Aerocity (23.62 km) which is being built as 'Silver Line'.

The Silver Line will connect the Violet Line and Airport Line.

At present, DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network, comprising 286 metro stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks, the statement said.

