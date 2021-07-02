New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday denied reports alleging kidnapping of inmates at the DMRC Children Home in Tis Hazari.

As per an official release by DMRC, it read, "An advertisement has been issued by Delhi Police regarding the kidnapping of 10 girls allegedly from DMRC Children Home in Tis Hazari. This is to clarify that the Children Home run by Salaam Balaak Trust only accommodates boys and no girls stay there."

"Therefore, DMRC's Children Home has no connection whatsoever with this incident", informed DMRC. (ANI)

