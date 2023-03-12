Patna, March 12 (PTI) Legendary athlete P T Usha on Sunday urged budding sportspersons to dedicate themselves to their chosen field and not get disheartened over "lack of facilities".

Usha, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha, was talking to reporters at Bihar headquarters of the BJP here, before leaving for Begusarai to attend a sporting event organised by fellow MP Rakesh Sinha.

"Our sporting infrastructure needs improvement. It is an undeniable fact. But we must remember that nothing is 100 per cent perfect. I would urge youngsters to dedicate themselves to their chosen field and not get disheartened over lack of facilities," said the 58 years old athelete, whose prowess had earned her the epithet "udan pari" (the fairy who can fly).

The Padma Shri awardee, who was accompanied by her husband V Srinivas, shared an anecdote from her own life to inspire youngsters not to give up even if they found they were not getting adequate support from the system.

"When I began training, I did not have access to a proper running track at my native place in Kerala. So I would practice on a dirt track close to a railway track," recounted Usha, whose achievements include four gold medals at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games.

The feat had earned her yet another sobriquet - the Golden Girl of India.

