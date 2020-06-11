Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): Junior doctors at Sagar Dutta Medical College in Kolkata held a protest on Wednesday over hospital turning into COVID-19 hospital and said it has led to improper treatment of other patients.

They wore face masks and maintained social distancing norms during the protest and said their concern should be addressed.

A junior doctor said that the hospital has joined the fight against COVID-19 but it also has other patients.

"The hospital is unable to treat the other patients properly. It is necessary to have a meeting with the Medical Superintendent-cum Vice Principal about the inconvenience and get a solution," he said. (ANI)

