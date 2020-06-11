New Delhi, June 11: Miranda House of Delhi University has been ranked as the top college of the country for the third consecutive year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) “India Rankings 2020” released by the Union Minister for Human Resource and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” on Thursday. In the NIRF Rankings, Miranda House (DU) scored 77.23 out of 100. Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Hindu College clichéd the second and the third spot, respectively.

Last year, Lady Shri Ram College for Women was at the seventh spot. This year, St. Stephen`s College of Delhi is at the fourth spot in the NIRF rankings followed by Presidency College and Loyola College of Chennai. Last four spots have been bagged by St. Xavier`s College of Kolkata, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira of Howrah, Hans Raj College of Delhi and PSGR Krishnammal College for Women of Coimbatore respectively. National Institutional Ranking Framework 'India Rankings 2020' E-Released by Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Check Full list Here.

Earlier in the day, Pokhriyal released the NIRF “India Rankings 2020” of Institutions of Higher Education in various categories. The rankings were released on the basis of performance of institutions on five broad categories of parameters. “India Rankings 2020” was released virtually in 10 categories. In 2020, Dental domain was added for the first time. It was the fifth edition of “India Rankings 2020”.

A total number of 3771 unique institutions offered themselves for ranking under “Overall”, category-specific or domain-specific rankings for India Rankings 2020. According to the ministry, 200 institutions are ranked in an engineering discipline, 100 institutions are ranked in Overall, University and College categories.

