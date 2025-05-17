India News | Doctors Urge People to Rethink 'normal' This World Hypertension Day

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Every year, May 17 is observed as World Hypertension Day. Doctors say that with nearly 30 per cent of India's adult population living with high blood pressure, hypertension has become one of the leading risk factors for heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and premature death.

Agency News PTI| May 17, 2025 10:16 AM IST
India News | Doctors Urge People to Rethink 'normal' This World Hypertension Day

Bengaluru, May 16 (PTI) Every year, May 17 is observed as World Hypertension Day. Doctors say that with nearly 30 per cent of India's adult population living with high blood pressure, hypertension has become one of the leading risk factors for heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and premature death.

They urge people to rethink 'normal' on this World Hypertension Day.

Despite its significant impact on public health, a large number of hypertensive people remain undiagnosed, underlining the urgency for a national shift in healthcare priorities, found a study, Health of the Nation 2025, conducted by the Apollo Hospitals in February.

The study also identified that approximately 300 million people have hypertension in India. The prevalence is notably high among younger populations, with 26 per cent of those aged under 45 diagnosed with high blood pressure in 2024.

But what is more concerning, said doctors, is that nearly half of those with high blood pressure remain unaware of their condition.

"Prevention and early intervention are not just options, they are imperatives. Alarmingly, nearly 30 per cent of India's urban population under the age of 40 is already affected by hypertension or prehypertension.

This calls for immediate and collective action across healthcare, policy, and community awareness to protect the health of our fellow citizens," said Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

She noted that 80 per cent of heart attacks and strokes caused by hypertension could be prevented through simple lifestyle changes such as reducing salt intake, increasing physical activity, and stress management.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals insists that prevention is the first prescription and advocates routine screenings as a national priority.

He urged Indians to start screenings early, particularly after the age of 30 or for those with a family history of heart disease.

"Incorporating advanced imaging techniques like Coronary Calcium Scoring can help reveal hidden risks, while adopting preventive treatment strategies for those showing early markers, even if asymptomatic, can significantly reduce future complications," he added.

"With rapid urbanisation, we are witnessing a sharp rise in sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and unrelenting stress, all of which are fueling this public health crisis," said Preetha Reddy.

You might also like
