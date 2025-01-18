Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Doctors from various hospitals in Kolkata staged a protest rally here on Saturday expressing dissatisfaction with the conviction of prime accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case and demanded that the CBI bring to justice all those allegedly involved in the crime.

Junior and senior doctors from city-based state-run hospitals, including RG Kar hospital, who took out a rally from outside the Sealdah court, said their protest would continue until the truth behind the crime was fully revealed.

"While Sanjay has been convicted, what about the other culprits? How could he have committed this crime alone? The CBI's probe was based on circumstantial evidence, but where is the place of occurrence? We still have unanswered questions," junior doctor Aniket Mahato said.

The agitating doctors also questioned why the central probe agency did not file any supplementary chargesheet.

"Where is the supplementary chargesheet? The CBI had said that they would file one quickly," another agitating doctor Asfakullah Naiya asked.

The doctors raised 20 key questions about the case, which they claimed remain 'unanswered,' and pointed out that the crime scene had been tampered with.

"There is clear evidence of this. Also, what explains the presence of multiple semen samples on the victim's body? We will not rest until those responsible for tampering with evidence are punished," they said.

The doctors distributed leaflets, listing the 20 questions, to the public and urged them to support the protests.

Senior doctor Pabitra Goswami said they would continue to protest till all the culprits were booked.

"We are not at all satisfied with this conviction. This is actually to help others who were equally involved in the crime. We will continue to hit the streets till justice is delivered and the bigger conspiracy is exposed," Goswami said.

