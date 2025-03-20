Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] March 20 (ANI): Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh visited Astan Masjid Sharif on Thursday for Phase 2 of training for pilgrims heading to Hajj.

"I am at Astan Masjid Sharif today for Phase 2 of training the people who will go on the Hajj pilgrimage... 82 pilgrims from Doda district will go for Hajj from various locations like Srinagar and Delhi," Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh told ANI.

He added, "The district administration met the pilgrims today and assured them that we would fulfil all their needs."

Singh addressed concerns raised by some government employees, who pointed out that their permission to go for Hajj was still pending.

"Some government employees raised the issue that their permission to go for Hajj is pending. We have assured them we will take up this issue with the government," he said.

The pilgrims also expressed a need for transportation to travel to Srinagar. Singh responded, "The pilgrims have expressed a need for vehicles to travel to Srinagar. The district administration has assured them of this demand."

In addition, Singh confirmed that the pilgrims would be vaccinated ahead of their journey. "We will get the pilgrims vaccinated as well," he assured.

Meanwhile, The Indian Army conducted a plantation drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, aiming to promote environmental sustainability and contribute to the region's green cover.

The event, held in collaboration with residents of the area, aimed to promote green cover and raise awareness about the importance of preserving the environment.

Soldiers and civilians enthusiastically participated in the drive, and various saplings were planted in areas across Doda.

Speaking to ANI, one of the students who participated said, "We participated in a plantation drive here with the Indian Army and planted saplings. We also took part in a similar plantation drive last year and dedicated it to the brave hearts. We pledged to plant a lot of saplings that would help combat air pollution and contribute to the environment."

Another student also spoke to ANI and said, "As global warming is on the rise, we should all contribute and plant as many trees as possible. If we cut one tree, we should plant 100 more trees." (ANI)

