New Delhi, June 25 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) will extend its Mission Mathematics and Special Mathematics Enrichment coaching to students of Classes 6 and 7 from this academic session.

The move is aimed at strengthening the foundational mathematical skills of school students.

The initiative, which was earlier being implemented for Classes 8 to 10 in government schools, has shown encouraging results in the Common Annual School Examinations and the Class 10 CBSE board exams, prompting the department to widen its scope, said a circular from DoE released on Monday.

Under the expanded programme, students from Classes 6 to 10 will be identified for Special Mathematics Enrichment (SME) classes based on their academic performance in the subject in the previous class, it said.

"Those who passed with grace marks, cleared compartment exams, or scored below 40 per cent marks will be prioritised. Teachers will also have the discretion to nominate students based on classroom assessments," it read.

Weekly worksheets, activity sheets, and daily practice questions will be shared digitally with schools three times a week. These will be aligned with the core content to reinforce mathematical learning in an engaging, activity-based format, the circular said.

It stated that special enrichment classes will begin from July 7 and may be conducted before or after school hours.

Each group will include 20 to 25 students and may be taught by trained resource persons, who can be hired through the School Management Committee fund if required, it added.

The education department has instructed all the heads of schools to maintain detailed records of student participation and progress.

For Class 10 students, a detailed item-wise analysis of their performance will be conducted post mid-term exams to address learning gaps, the circular said.

A Zonal Mission Mathematics Committee will be formed in each zone under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director of Education to monitor and implement the programme, which will include mathematics-trained principals and trained graduate teachers from government schools, it said.

To ensure effective implementation, SCERT will conduct training sessions for mathematics teachers focusing on experiential learning.

Additionally, competitions to promote the development of Teaching and Learning Material in mathematics will be held across school, zonal, district and state levels.

A centralised digital module is also being planned to monitor student attendance and academic progress in mathematics under the mission, it added.

