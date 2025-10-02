New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW), along with its Central Government Hospitals, Attached and Subordinate Offices, Autonomous Bodies and CPSUs, is prepared to implement the upcoming Special Campaign 5.0 from 2nd to 31st October to institutionalise Swachhata and minimise pendency in government offices.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the campaign, spearheaded by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), aims to institutionalise swachhata (cleanliness) and ensure timely and effective disposal of pending matters. DoHFW has set extensive targets under the campaign to accelerate efficiency, streamline processes, and strengthen citizen-centric governance.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2025: PM Narendra Modi, VP CP Radhakrishnan Attend Prayer Meeting on Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary at Gandhi Smriti (See Pics and Video).

Under the Cleanliness Campaign, 1,454 sites have been identified for cleaning to promote a more organised and hygienic workplace. DoHFW is also prioritising the identification and disposal of e-waste and unserviceable items, during which revenue will be generated, and valuable office space will also be freed.

To minimise pending matters, a number of public grievances and associated appeals have been earmarked for prompt resolution, reaffirming its commitment to responsive and transparent governance.

Also Read | Ladakh Protest: Social Activists Protest Outside Jodhpur Collectorate Office Demanding Release of Sonam Wangchuk.

Additionally, 15,494 physical files and 3,279 electronic files have been identified for review. Further, 11 rules/ processes have been identified for simplification to remove procedural bottlenecks and promote ease of governance.

DoHFW reaffirms its dedication to efficient governance, responsive administration and citizen-centric service delivery. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)