Jodhpur, October 2: Multiple social activists, and environmentalists on Thursday organised a sit in outside the Jodhpur collectorate office, demanding the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and currently lodged in Jodhpur central jail in connection with the violence which broke out in Leh. Calling Wangchuk an "inventor, and a social activist", RK Meghwal criticised the Leh administration for the violence, claiming police fired first on the protesters which led to the violence. Saying that Wangchuk has always been against violence, Meghwal mentioned how the climate activist had suspended his protest right after the violence broke out, but he was arrested anyway.

"All the work he has done till now has been for the good of humanity. He has made glacier technology better, world has used it and purchased also. He has also raised his voice on how here in Rajasthan also they are putting solar panels and destroying the environment. Just like how grasslands are destroyed for animals too, he has raised his voice against that", the social activist Meghwal told ANI outside the collectorate. Meghwal also criticised the Central government, claiming that they backtracked on their poll promise to give sixth schedule status to Ladakh after abrogating article 370. He said that the government is more interested in giving the land in the region to big companies and solar agencies. Centre Knows Arresting Sonam Wangchuk Was 'counter-productive', Claims Prashant Bhushan.

"It is also interesting that before, when Article 370 was abrogated, then Sonam Wangchuk supported it that he wanted UT status for Ladakh, and BJP and him were together. But after the election, when they promised giving sixth schedule, which was for giving rights to tribal people, they wanted to give the land to solar agencies and big companies. When people protested for sixth schedule, then he supported the apex body there", he said. Meghwal further said that the Leh Apex body, who has currently decided to not engage with the government, did not like the protesters being beaten up by officials while the government calls for talks.

"After they sat in Leh (Apex body), then they (Centre) gave October 6 as the date (for talks). You are beating up the protesters and calling them for talks, they said no to that. That day the protest of students was going on, there the agencies and police fired on them, and killed 4 people, in which a soldier was there too, after that he gave up his protest because he did not want violence, but he was arrested anyway from his home", he said. Was Sonam Wangchuk Arrested at the Behest of Rajnath Singh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Deepfake Video of Ladakh DGP SD Singh.

The violence on September 24 claimed the lives of four people amid police retaliation, after the protestors set a political party's office on fire. The protests were a result of people demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, which turned into clashes with the police officials in Leh. However, on Thursday, the residents of the area enjoyed the relaxation of the curfew as streets became crowded with vehicles and pedestrians after the shops opened up. The markets will open from 10 am to 5 pm today, providing relief to people who are finally able to step outside of their homes.

