Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson and senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Friday met a 15-year-old girl who was raped allegedly by 33 youths over several months in Thane district.

Also Read | Hindustan Syringes Gets Govt Order for More Syringes for COVID-19 Jabs.

After meeting the victim and her kin, Gorhe spoke to local police officials and claimed investigations were proceeding in the right direction.

Also Read | MHT CET Result 2021 Declared for MCA, MArch and MHMCT Exams; Candidates Can Check Scores on Official Website cetcell.mahacet.org.

"I met the victim and her family. She will surely get justice. The police are making all efforts to file the charge sheet as early as possible," she told reporters.

The Sena leader said girls who had gone missing and had then returned to their parents must be counseled, while awareness must be created among youth so that crimes against women come down.

A 15-year-old girl had alleged she was raped several times between January 29 and September 22 this year by 33 youth, all of whom have been arrested by Thane police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)