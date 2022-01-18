Bhopal, Jan 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a scheme for providing financial assistance to women suffering disability due to domestic violence.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, an official said.

As per the scheme, women suffering 40 per cent disability will get financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh, while those whose disability is higher than 40 per cent will get Rs 4 lakh, he said.

These women will also get residence-to-court transport expenses in case a legal process is underway, an official statement said.

The cabinet also approved the Excise Policy for 2022-23 and Madhya Pradesh Heritage (Traditional) Liquor Policy proposed by the Commercial Tax Department.

It also approved the proposal of providing free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to victims of Bhopal gas tragedy and their children under Ayushman Niramayam Yojana.

