New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) is taking proactive steps for augmenting COVID-19 treatment infrastructure in the northeastern states that include oxygen generation plants.

In a statement, Singh also said a review meeting of the DoNER Ministry was held where it was informed that an oxygen plant has been set up in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and efforts are on to set up many more plants in remote and far-flung areas of other states.

Singh said the ministry is taking proactive steps in supplementing and augmenting COVID-related infrastructure, including oxygen plants, in all the northeastern states, the statement said.

The ministry is also actively considering the proposal of the Arunachal Pradesh government for five mobile oxygen vans at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Expressing satisfaction, Singh said that the united fund of Rs 25 crore given to northeastern states in March for gap funding to fight the COVID outbreak effectively has proved a boon for many states for purchase of vital health equipment in many hospitals.

He said there is no shortage of oxygen in any of the northeastern states and some of them have a surplus stock due to timely supply last year.

In addition, the DoNER minister also recalled that last year in the early days of lockdown-1, the ministry had stepped in pre-emptively and placed an amount of Rs 25 crore at the disposal of northeastern states for preparatory steps to tackle the pandemic.

