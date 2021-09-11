Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 11 (ANI): Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Saturday condemned Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt's statement that youngsters were falling prey to "love and narcotics jihad" and requested the people of the state not to disrupt communal harmony.

"Do not break the communal harmony in Kerala. This is a very sensitive stage so there are a lot of people behind it and a lot of people want to create a rift between the two major religions. The Sangh Parivar is working for Muslim-Christian sectarianism in Kerala. My request is that both communities should not involve in those Sangh Parivar agendas," Satheesan said.

Also Read | Kalburgi City Corporation Election 2021: JD(S) To Support Congress To Elect Mayoral Candidate.

Calling out those who shouted provocative slogans outside the Bishop's house, he said that it too must be opposed. "This mutual mudslinging and this conflict and this uncontrollable behaviour, speech and expressions should be avoided," he said.

"We want religious harmony and communal harmony in Kerala more than politics. Do not make this issue worse. Both sections must end this. This should not continue," he added.

Also Read | UP Shocker: School Headmaster Rapes Minor Student After Showing Her Obscene Video; Arrested.

The leader also said that the complaint should be considered separately. "It is up to the government to pay attention and come up with a solution," he added.

Requesting both sections to not tear the social fabric of Kerala, Satheesan said, "Some are trying to create an anti-community feel on social media. The end result of both is the distance between people on both sides. Why such a gap in Kerala? We humbly request all sections of the people not to tear up the social fabric of Kerala."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt's statement and said that those in responsible positions should be cautious and not create religious divisions in society.

The Bishop, while addressing devotees at a church in Pala on September 9 had alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and said that these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims.

"They have realised that in a democratic country like India, taking up weapons and destroying others is not easy and they have adopted various tactics to target non-Muslims. In the eyes of jihadis, non-Muslims should be destroyed. Two weapons are being employed and that includes love jihad and narcotics jihad," the Bishop had said.

Kallarangatt also claimed that the increase in the sale of drugs is ample proof of 'narcotics jihad' where the life of a non-Muslim youth is being destroyed under the influence of drugs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)