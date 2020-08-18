By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Delhi, the capital of the country, seems to be in its worst condition every monsoon. Recently, an auto driver died in a mishap due to waterlogging on Delhi's Minto Bridge after heavy rain and the entire city was flooded. After that politics was played between the Delhi government and the BJP-led municipality (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) which comes under the central government.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development met in Parliament on Tuesday. "In the meeting, it was decided that a short-term and long-term plan would be made in relation to the problem of waterlogging. Under short-term, 80 sites for flooded areas where situation of water logging arises have been identified. All the stakeholders in Delhi will work together. Minto Bridge has also been brought under it," a member of the committee said.

"A plan to build a canal to strengthen the drainage system and flow excess water into the Yamuna was discussed under long-term planning. Under this, the committee headed by the Chief Secretary will make a detailed project report (DPR)," sources said.

In a meeting chaired by Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal, it was decided that a committee will be formed under the leadership of the Chief Secretary of Delhi to end the situation of waterlogging in Delhi. Officers of the three municipal corporations, Delhi Jal Board, officers of NDMC and officers of PWD will also be present in this committee. In the meeting, all members including lawmakers agreed that it would be better for everyone to work together than level charges against each other. (ANI)

