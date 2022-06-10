Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday appealed to the Muslim scholars not to participate in the debates of those TV channels whose purpose is only to 'ridicule Islam and make fun of Muslims'.

The Muslim Personal Law Board in its statement said, "By participating in the programs, they do not do any service to Islam and Muslims, but indirectly insult and ridicule Islam and Muslims, the purpose of these programs is not to reach any conclusion through constructive discussion. Rather it is to ridicule and defame Islam and Muslims."

The board said in its statement that these channels also want to include a Muslim face in the debate to prove their neutrality.

"Our Ulema and intellectuals become victims of this conspiracy out of ignorance, if we boycott these programs and channels, then it will lead to not only will their TRP be low, but they will also fail miserably in their objective," it said.

This statement was made jointly by the President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabea Hasani Nadvi, Vice President Maulana Syed Jalaluddin Umri, Maulana Kaka Saeed Ahmed Umri, Maulana Syed Shah Fakhruddin Ashraf, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, Dr Syed Ali Muhammad Naqvi.

The Board's statement comes amid nationwide protests over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal. (ANI)

