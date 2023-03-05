Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday sought to assuage any apprehensions of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu in the wake of alleged rumours of some of them being attacked in the state, saying the TN people were nice and friendly.

Also Read | Telangana Monkey Attack: 70-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Mauled by Monkeys in Hyderabad.

The workers need not panic, the Raj Bhavan said in tweets posted in Tamil, English and Hindi.

Also Read | Haryana Hit-and-Run Horror: Ratia DSP Chander Pal Mowed Down by Vehicle While Cycling on Hisar-Sirsa Highway.

"Governor urged the North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, as the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly, and the state government is committed to provide them security," Rj Bhavan said on its official Twitter handle.

On Saturday, Chief Minister M K Stalin had assured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar all migrant labourers in the state were safe and that the police had registered cases against two journalists of a Hindi daily for spreading rumours.

Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said the state government was duty-bound to ensure the safety of the migrant workers and at the same time see to it that youth belonging to Tamil Nadu get employment in companies located in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)