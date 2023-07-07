New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot has directed the transport commissioner to not put the newly inducted electric buses in operation from July 10 if their technical defects are not rectified by Sunday. The direction comes amid rising instances of breakdowns of the electric buses that were inducted into the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet on June 30. Gahlot, in his communication to Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra, cited a media report that said one in three e-buses has been breaking down daily.

"It is a matter of huge concern that the buses which are not even one week old are continuously breaking down," the Transport minister said.

The communication noted that Delhi has recently started the operation of 100 new electric buses under Tata Motors.

"It is directed that the operation of these electric buses is monitored closely. Also, TATA should be directed to rectify defects in the buses within this week. The Transport department should ensure that in case the defect is not removed, no such buses shall be out-shedded from Monday, 10 July 2023, onwards," read the order.

Following this directive, Transport Commissioner Kundra wrote to Girish Wagh, Managing Director of Tata Motors, highlighting that 200 electric buses, which have been inducted in the first lot under the Grand Challenge Programme by the Delhi Transport Corporation, have shown "dismal operational outcomes".

"In the first instance, the operating company had limited preparedness for installation of transformers in the Depots assigned to them, even as they were pressing the department for early induction of these buses.

"Once the induction started, it was observed that there was a high incidence of break down, up to 30 per cent, on account of some technical/software pitches in these buses," the communication to Wagh said.

Tata Motors has a credible global reputation and it was with great hope and confidence that the Delhi Transport Corporation entrusted this "ambitiously designed" contract for 1,500 electric buses, it noted.

"There is now a feeling of being let down. You will appreciate that public transport is the lifeline of any city. Performance of this nature especially in the capital city does not behove a company of the stature of Tata Motors," it further said.

Kundra also said the buses will be stopped to ply if the problem is not rectified by Sunday.

"...We will be constrained to stop out shedding of these buses and impose applicable penalties as per the contract," it said.

Taking to Twitter, Gahlot said the government stands committed to provide safe, convenient and reliable public transport to the people of Delhi.

"I have directed transport commissioner that if technical defect of Electric Buses inducted last week is not rectified/removed by Tata Motors by Sunday 9.07.2023, then such buses will not be put in operation. Penalties as applicable will be imposed. We stand committed to provide safe, convenient and reliable public transport to Delhiites," he said.

A Tata Motors spokesperson said initial glitches in these buses are being rectified by experts on a priority basis.

"TML CV Mobility Solutions is currently operating 120 buses in Delhi and they have cumulatively covered over 1,00,000 km distance in just six days. These zero-emission buses are equipped with advanced electronic control systems, which sometimes require optimisation under actual running conditions to deliver best results," he said.

"The glitches reported in initial operations are being corrected on priority by an expert team of technicians and specialists stationed at the Mayapuri depot where we have set-up a state-of-the-art enabling ecosystem to charge, maintain and operate the fleet.

"With more smart buses scheduled to be added weekly, this infrastructure is being replicated at other depots as well. By this weekend, we will ensure that all buses are available as per schedule for delivering enhanced performance and higher uptime, in line with our contractual obligations. We are committed to make public transportation in Delhi safe, convenient, comfortable and green,” the spokesperson said.

Equipped with security features such as CCTV cameras and panic buttons, these buses were the first of the total 1,500 electric vehicles that will be inducted into the Transport department's fleet by the end of 2023, taking their total number to 1,800.

While flagging off the electric buses in January, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said 80 per cent of Delhi's total fleet will be electric by the end of 2025.

