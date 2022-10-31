New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain lashed out at former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asking her not to shed "crocodile tears" for the Kashmiri Pandits who are leaving the valley in fear of targeted killings.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Center over the recent targeted killings in the region and said Kashmiri Pandits are forced to migrate despite the fact that the BJP is ruling at the Centre.

Also Read | Workforce Reduction: Overall Job Cuts No More Than 5% To Avoid Role Duplication, Says BYJU's CEO Raveendran.

Murfi said, "A list of target killings are being seen in Kashmir valley since October last year. Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted, whose government is it? Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting in Jammu for the last 6 months. Today, neither Farooq Abdullah nor I are in power. There is a BJP government at the centre. Why are Kashmiri Pandits forced to migrate?"

"It doesn't suit Mehbooba Mufti to talk about Kashmiri Pandits. Mehbooba Mufti is the leader of the party that forced Kashmiri Pandits to leave their homeland. She has done nothing for the Kashmiri Pandits except forcing them to leave Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress, PDP, NC all were part of it," said Hussain.

Also Read | Mario Kart Most Stressful Game, Playing It Can Increase Your Heart Rate, Finds Study.

"Mehbooba Mufti should not shed crocodile tears. Everyone is aware of the fact that she used to empathize with the terrorist when they were killed when she was chief minister. She used to go and attend their funeral. The whole world knows about Burhan Wani. Mehbooba Mufti and her party PDP continued to support terrorists. It's the political parties like PDP and National Conference, who worked to spoil the atmosphere in Kashmir."

"Today, our government is working for the Kashmiri Pandits and we are also targetting the terrorists. These people do politics using Pakistan-backed terrorists and create fear in the mind of Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley. But it is the commitment of our government that we will protect Kashmiri Pandits on every condition," he added.

"One or two incidents that happened here is unfortunate. Action is being taken on it. We have led "Operation All Out" and killed many terrorists. Those few who are left and want to spoil the atmosphere in Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference, and Congress are trying to be sympathizers of Kashmiri Pandits now, while they themselves are responsible for the migration. They gave the orders to the Kashmiri Pandits to leave the valley," he claimed.

"Where was the Mufti family then, where was Farooq Abdullah, where was Rajiv Gandhi of the Congress party who was the Prime Minister at that time and how was he forced to leave his homeland despite being the Prime Minister? Today they are shedding tears for the Kashmiri Pandits. The Central Government has pledged to protect the Kashmiri Pandits and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is working day and night for them to instill confidence in them to return to their homes in the valley," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)