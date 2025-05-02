Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday appealed to the BJP not to use the murder of Suhas Shetty for political gains. Shivakumar emphasised that the opposition must cooperate to maintain peace in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar stated that the police will take action against the culprits and assured that the government will not interfere in the investigation. He praised the Mangalore police, saying they are capable and will take necessary action.

He said, "The police will take action against the culprits, and we will not interfere. The Mangalore police are competent, and they will take necessary action."

When asked about the BJP's allegation that law and order is disturbed in the state, he said, "I won't comment on that."

The BJP has alleged that law and order is disturbed in the state, citing the murder of Suhas Shetty. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Friday claimed that the murder has created fear and tension in Mangaluru and blamed the Congress government for not taking strong action against those involved in such incidents.

Notably, Ashoka and state president Vijayendra will visit Mangaluru to meet Suhas Shetty's family.

Speaking at the press conference, R Ashoka said, "After Suhas Shetty's murder, Mangaluru is full of fear and tension. Similar incidents happened in 2013 when Siddaramaiah was CM, 36 Hindus were killed. People shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' from Vidhana Soudha to small towns. Suhas Shetty was attacked because he didn't have any weapons, and he was brutally killed by those who got that information. Siddaramaiah says there's no need to fight Pakistan. The government takes no action against anti-national activities. Those who are loyal are being targeted. I don't know how many more Hindu activists will be killed. They shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' because the government doesn't stop them. After Siddaramaiah became CM, you saw what happened in Chamarajanagar, they even cut off a cow's udder."

He blamed the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not taking strong action against those involved in such incidents. He also accused the state government of ignoring anti-national slogans and activities.

He further added, "Dinesh Gundu Rao said that even if Pakistan scolds us, it doesn't matter what Pakistan says, they have buffalo skin. The entire police department is a Congress office. Now, BJP state president Vijayendra and I are going to Mangaluru to meet Suhas Shetty's family."

A rowdy sheeter named Suhas Shetty, the main accused in the Fazil murder case, was killed by a group of unidentified men in Mangaluru around 8:30 pm on Thursday, as per the Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

Suhash Shetty, who was travelling in a vehicle along with Sanjay, Prajwal, Anvith, Latheesh, and Shashank, was intercepted by a group of assailants travelling in a four-wheeler and a pickup vehicle. The assailants, numbering five to six, attacked Suhash Shetty with deadly weapons, causing grievous injuries. He was immediately rushed to the AJ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, as per the Mangaluru City Police.

Amid the tension, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate swiftly imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Crpc), 2023. The order took effect at 6:00 a.m. on Friday and will remain in force until 6:00 a.m. on May 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has assured that the government is taking the incident seriously and has formed four separate teams to track the suspects. The Minister emphasised that the government is committed to preserving peace and harmony in Dakshina Kannada.

Parameshwara said on Friday that four separate teams have been formed to track down the suspects in the Suhas Shetty murder case.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "Yesterday evening, in Mangaluru city, a murder happened. We have already taken note of it. We have set up four different teams to catch the culprits. We will bring them to the books...in Dakshin Kannada, we try to bring in lots of peace and harmony and incidents like this should not deter those peace and harmony...we have taken this very seriously..." (ANI)

