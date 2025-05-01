Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], May 1 (ANI): As the doors of the Kedarnath Dham are set to open on Friday, the security forces have been deployed for the security and safety of the devotees, the officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde said that devotees' safety is their priority.

"This yatra is on such a large scale that our priority is the safety and security of the devotees... Proper security forces have been deployed for both security and management purposes," the SP said.

CEO Badri Kedar Temple Committee - Vilay Thapliyal said, "Tomorrow is an auspicious day when the doors of Baba Kedarnath Dham will be opened. We have made grand preparations this time."

The Lord Kedarnath temple is being adorned with 13 quintals of flowers as the doors of Kedarnath Dham. Baba Kedarnath's idol will arrive at Kedarnath Dham on May 1 and the temple doors will open to devotees on May 2 at 7.00 am.

Meanwhile, the helicopter service for the 2025 Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra commenced from Sonprayag in Uttarakhand, offering a convenient travel option for pilgrims.

Pawan Rana, a helicopter operator, said, "Online tickets are available on IRCTC, while offline tickets can be obtained through the District Magistrate or Sector Magistrate. We operate around 20 to 30 shuttles daily, serving over 150 pilgrims."

He added that flight operations are subject to weather conditions. "If the weather is clear, we can run 25 to 30 flights a day. In case of bad weather, tickets are cancelled, and passenger safety is prioritised. Security arrangements are in place, and every passenger is properly briefed before flying."

Rana also mentioned that around 150 online bookings are made daily, and advance booking is open for a month.

The doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham were opened for devotees on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, accompanied by Vedic chanting and worship. With this, the Chardham Yatra 2025 of Uttarakhand has officially commenced.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pledged during the Kapadodghatan ceremony at both Dhams and performed the first puja in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing for the successful organisation of the Chardham Yatra as well as for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the country and the state. Dhami is the first Chief Minister to attend the Kapadodghatan at Yamunotri Dham.

Participating in the opening ceremonies of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami bowed his head at the temples of Mother Ganga and Yamuna and performed special worship.

The Chief Minister emphasised that extensive arrangements have been made in the state for a safe and well-organised Char Dham Yatra.

He noted that, alongside basic amenities for the devotees during the Char Dham Yatra, special attention is being given to traffic management.

According to religious traditions, on Wednesday morning, the festive doli of Maa Ganga reached Gangotri Dham from the Bhairav Temple located in Bhairav Valley. The doors of the Gangotri temple were opened for devotees with special worship and abhishek at Gangotri Dham. Mother Yamuna's palanquin, led by Shanidev Maharaj, arrived at Yamunotri Dham from Kharsali, the winter residence.

The doors of Yamunotri Dham were opened for devotees at 11:55 am with religious rituals. On the occasion of the opening of the doors, thousands of devotees from the country and abroad had darshan of Akhand Jyoti and earned virtue by bathing in the Ganga and Yamuna.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 began on April 30. Over 22 lakh devotees have registered at the Rishikesh Transit Camp. (ANI)

