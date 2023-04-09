Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 (ANI): A double bullock cart race was held in two categories, small bullock cart, and big bullock cart, on the occasion of Panguni Pongal Utsava at Villanenthal Sri Thotachi Amman Temple near Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. Race participants from various districts including Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, and Madurai participated enthusiastically.

A distance of 10 miles was fixed for the small bullock carts and 12 miles for the big bullock carts in this competition in which 18 bullock carts participated. The bulls stormed towards the winning goal.

Some of the bulls ran off the road with the bullock-cart racer and into the Oaktree forest by the side of the road. Even as the players brought the cart to the road and started the race, the racing bulls ran back into the field. The players persevere and race the carriage back onto the road. It delighted the audience. Cash and souvenirs were awarded to the top three cart racers who achieved the target. (ANI)

