Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali, criticized the previous governments for leaving the 'centres of faith' across the country in a state of neglect for years, saying that these places are now being restored to their lost glory.

Through his message during the grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations, the PM cited the examples of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Ujjain and Ayodhya, where major reconstruction work has been carried out in recent years, and established that the "years of neglect" of these places was because of "slave mentality" and that the BJP governments at the Centre in the last eight years and in Uttar Pradesh for the last five years have worked to restore the glory of such places.

The Centre and state governments are not limited to just laying the foundation stones and inaugurating them, but are also monitoring the progress of the ongoing construction works at religious places, he said.

The Prime Minister on the occasion also lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for effectively implementing government schemes and for taking forward the development works at a great pace in the state. He said that Ayodhya under CM Yogi is being developed with farsightedness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Ayodhya, on Sunday said Lord Ram is like a beacon for the entire world.

PM Modi inaugurated the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister said, "We begin our celebration with the declaration of 'Satyamev Jayate'. This celebration will revive the ethos of cultural India. Today is the day of a ray of hope, a ray of humankind, a ray of Janbhagidari, a ray of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas."

"Lord Rama is the giver of light to the whole world. He is like a beacon for the entire world. From Deep to Deepawali, this is the philosophy of India, this is the thought of India, this is the eternal culture of India. Deepawali diyas are the living energy of India's ideals, values and philosophy," he added.

PM Modi offered 'aarti' at New Ghat, Saryu River in Ayodhya. Earthen lamps were lit up on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebrations.

He said the idea of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" is inspired by the values and the rule of Lord Ram.

Prime Minister performed the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya.Addressing the gathering here, PM Modi said, "Shri Ramlala's 'Darshan' and then 'Rajyabhishek' of King Ram, this good fortune is obtained only by the grace of Lord Ram. When Shri Ram is consecrated, the ideals and values of Lord Rama become firm in us. Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas - he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind,"

From the teachings of 'Kartavya Bal' by Lord Shri Ram, Prime Minister said the country has come up with the 'Kartavya Path' to honour his governance and establish India's identity globally.

"Lord Rama is called Maryada Purushottam. Maryada teaches us to have respect and to give respect. And Maryada is the realization is the duty itself. Ram does not leave anyone behind. Ram does not turn his face out of duty. Ram, therefore, embodies the spirit of India, which believes that our rights are self-evident by our duties. This Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence. 'Sankalp Shakti' of Lord Ram will take India to new heights," he added.

Prime Minister arrived in Ayodhya for taking part in the Deepotsav celebrations today. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Deepotsav of Ayodhya started six years ago with the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This festival of Uttar Pradesh became a festival of the country. Today, it is touching new heights of success."

Reaching Ayodhya, PM Modi inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site here on Sunday. He offered prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Deepotsav, which is setting a new benchmark of records, will see Ayodhya adorned with countless indigenous and exotic flowers.

Every intersection of Ayodhya is embellished with rangolis made of flowers to make the Deepotsav 2022 more magnificent. The bank of river Saryu has been beautifully decorated with earthen lamps set in a pattern that awaits their lighting as soon as the Sun sets.Security in Ayodhya has beefed up in view of the Prime Minister's visit.

The Yogi Adityanath government through the organization of 'Deepotsav' promoted not only the state's spiritual and religious significance but also the 'Dhobia', and 'Faruwahi' dance artists.The sixth edition of 'Deepotsav' celebrations started on Sunday morning with sixteen spectacular tableaux based on episodes from the Ramayana taken out in the holy city.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the themed tableaux, which were taken out from Udaya Intersection to Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya. (ANI)

