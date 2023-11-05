Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, while urging people to vote for BJP candidate Maniram Kashyap from Bastar assembly constituency, said that once the double-engine government of the BJP is back in Chhattisgarh, it will end Naxalism and stop immoral acts of religious conversion.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held two public meetings and a roadshow on Sunday, the last day of the Chhattisgarh assembly election campaign. During the campaign for the second consecutive day, Congress and Naxalites remained the target of CM Yogi's attack," according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Pays Obeisance at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, Says 'Har Har Mahadev' (See Pics and Video).

Accusing Naxalite elements of killing BJP worker Ratan Dubey at the behest of Congress, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that those responsible for the murder will have to face consequences. "The murder reflects the frustrations of the Congress and Naxals. They know that a double-engine government is coming and the moment it arrives, the bulldozer of UP will crush them", he asserted.

"The CM also said that killing BJP workers, the poor, and tribals in the name of Love Jihad will not be accepted. Taking a dig at Congress, Yogi Adityanath said that scam after scam has become the culture of Congress, adding that once in power, the BJP will get their scams investigated," as per the release.

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

Seeking votes for BJP candidate Swayam Mukka from the Konta assembly constituency at a public meeting, Yogi Adityanath said: "Just yesterday, you must have seen that a new scam of Mahadev App has surfaced. It is said that people close to the Chhattisgarh government have defrauded lakhs of poor people of more than Rs 500 crore. This Congress government has gone two steps ahead of Lalu ji's fodder scam and is eating cow dung."

"The CM said that committing scam after scam, including cow dung, mining, coal, Public Service Commission, etc. has become the culture of Congress. To stop this trend, Chhattisgarh needs a double-engine government. This government had done all the scams. Let the BJP government come, we will get all scams investigated. You must have seen how those who commit robbery on public's hard-earned money are punished in UP. Those who commit robbery on the earnings of the poor should be given similar punishment," the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)