Panaji, December 11: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said a 'double-engine government' would always spur development.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Mopa International Airport in Goa, which has been named after four-time chief minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Scindia said, "For the first time in the country, two airports have been established in a city. Under the previous government, not even a single airport was constructed in a year. A double-engine government would always lead to develoment." Mopa International Airport in Goa Named After Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

With the aim of boosting air connectivity and tourism in the coastal state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Mopa International Airport in Goa. Speaking at the inauguration function, PM Modi said, "The state-of-the-art airport in Mopa will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism in Goa. The Manohar International Airport is proof of the changed government thinking and approach towards infrastructure in the country today. We took the initiative to take air travel to the smallest cities in the country.

Built at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crore, the airport has been designed on the theme of sustainable infrastructure. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the airport in November 2016. Mopa International Airport in Goa Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"The development of a Greenfield airport at Mopa, Goa is a prestigious project being developed by the State Government of Goa under public-private-partnership (PPP) mode at a revised sanctioned project cost of Rs 2,870 crore," an official statement from the government read.

The new international airport is located in the northern part of Goa, about 35 km away from Panaji. The in-principle approval to Goa government for setting up a greenfield airport at Mopa village was granted by the Centre in March 2000.

According to official information, the airport is expected to promote the socio-economic development of the state and meet the needs of the tourism industry. Later, thanking PM, Scindia, said in a tweet, "Thank you, PM @narendramodi Ji for the new Manohar International greenfield airport for Goa. A gateway for both, the State as well as for India, the airport will be a blessing for the local economy. Indeed, a historic moment for Goa!"

The new airport is tipped to serve as a major logistics hub, directly connecting several domestic and international destinations. Multi-modal connectivity is also planned for the airport.

"The existing airport at Goa which is a Civil Enclave for which a terminal building is maintained by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is a defence airport belonging to the Indian Navy. Goa's Dabolim airport will not be closed for civilian use even after the new international airport at Mopa becomes fully operational," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Indian carriers have already announced upcoming flight services from the Mopa airport. Domestic carriers such as GoFirst and IndiGo will start flight services from the new air strip in January.

