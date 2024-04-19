Katihar (Bihar), April 19 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday used the analogy of a train to target the BJP's "unstable" alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Taking potshots at Kumar, who dumped the INDIA bloc and returned to the BJP-led NDA a few months ago, Kharge said that "the so-called double engine in Bihar meets with frequent accidents, causing the train cars to decouple".

Kharge made the remark at a rally in the Katihar Lok Sabha seat of the state, where former Union Minister Tariq Anwar is the Congress candidate.

The Congress president said, "Our ally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, often rues that chacha (uncle - a reference to Nitish Kumar) has run away. My advice to him is that he must not agree to a realignment with his uncle, who seems to have no ideology or principles and changes allies as per his own convenience."

Earlier, Kharge had addressed another rally in adjoining Kishanganj, where Congress MP Mohd Javed is aiming at a hat-trick.

