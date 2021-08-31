New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has asked the East Delhi district administration to recover an environmental compensation of Rs 2.84 crore from the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) for non-compliance of pollution norms at the Ghazipur fish market.

It has also asked the board why prosecution proceedings should not be launched against it for operating without consent and discharging trade effluents without requisite treatment measures.

During an inspection on November 26, 2018, the DPCC found that the DAMB had not installed any wastewater plant for the fish market.

The same situation was observed during another inspection on September 26 last year, following which an environment compensation of Rs 2.84 crore was imposed on the board.

However, the DAMB has not deposited the compensation so far, the DPCC said and directed the sub divisional magistrate (Mayur Vihar) to recover the amount.

