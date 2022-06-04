New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Touted as an everyday guide for common people, a new book by Padma Shri awardee Dr Mukesh Batra advocates the benefits of homeopathy by offering remedies for various ailments -- from the common cold, asthma, hypertension and arthritis to hair loss, diabetes, obesity and anxiety.

"Homeopathy: Simple Remedies for All Ages", published by Popular Prakashan, will officially release on June 8.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2022: India's Green Cover Spreads Across 81 Million Hectares, Carbon Footprints Also Increasing.

The book, structured according to the various phases of life, claims to deal with the various diseases and their homeopathic remedies in detail.

"The purpose of the book is to advocate the benefits of homeopathy and how it treats all ailments for all phases of human life; right from pregnancy, to teenage or puberty-related issues, to old age," said Dr Batra, founder of the eponymous group that runs over 200 plus homeopathy clinics in the country and abroad.

Also Read | Shankar Choudhary, Delhi IPS Officer, Relieved From Duty After Name Surfaces in Late Night Party Ruckus.

"It is a DIY medicine chest that everyone should have at home. It also has practical tips on how to manage your own and your family's health with lifestyle changes including diet and exercise," he added.

The author's previous books include "The Nation's Homeopath: How Dr Batra's Became the World's Largest Chain of Homeopathy Clinics" and "Healing with Homeopathy".

Though a bedside guide on what to do till the doctor comes, the book in its purview "goes well beyond day-to-day emergencies and acute diseases alone".

"The lists of remedies usually follow careful and detailed consideration of the disease, along with its causes and symptoms. Sometimes, auxiliary methods of treatment, like diet and exercise are also listed, in addition to homeopathic ones. In this sense, I have tried to incorporate a much more wide-based aspect of usefulness into this book," writes the author in the book.

"Homeopathy: Simple Remedies for All Ages", priced at Rs 205, is currently available for sale on online marketplace Amazon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)