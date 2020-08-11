Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government has given additional charge of the superintendent of Vijayawada Government General Hospital to Dr K Siva Sankara Rao who is Professor of General Surgery at Siddartha Medical College.

Andhra Pradesh's Health Department Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has issued a government order in this regard on Monday night.

This comes after an allegation of sexual harassment has been levelled against the earlier superintendent Nancharaiah.

On the night of August 7 night, an outsourced employee at the hospital had lodged a police complaint alleging sexual harassment. (ANI)

