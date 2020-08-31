Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy called on Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun.

They discussed ways of promoting defence-related industries in the state under 'Make in India' in the meeting held on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Rawat chaired a meeting over 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021' at the state Secretariat on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that the Mahakumbh Mela will be held as per schedule and will be a grand success with the blessings of all. (ANI)

