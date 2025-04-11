New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the release trials of the Long Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) 'Gaurav' from the SU-30 MKI aircraft, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The series of tests of the LRGB was carried out from the frontline aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI between April 8-10. The weapon was integrated into multiple stations in different warhead configurations, with land targets on the island.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act: Muslim Community Stages Protest in Hyderabad and Other Parts of Telangana Against Waqf Act.

The trials successfully demonstrated a range close to 100 km with pinpoint accuracy.

Developed by DRDO, LRGB 'Gaurav' is a 1000 kg class glide bomb, designed and developed indigenously by RCI, ARDE and ITR. Senior officials of DRDO and the Indian Air Force (IAF) participated and reviewed these trials.

Also Read | Delhi Dust Storm: 15 Flights Diverted From IGI Airport After Dust Storm and Gusty Winds Hit National Capital; Air India Issues Travel Advisory.

The weapon system has been produced with the support of development cum production partners Adani Defence Systems and Technologies and Bharat Forge and various MSMEs, an official statement said.

The trials have paved the way towards the induction of the weapon into the IAF.

According to an official statement, Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) contributed towards Certification and Quality Assurance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised DRDO, IAF and industry for successful development trials of the Long Range Glide Bomb 'Gaurav'. He said the development of Gaurav will further enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces to a great extent.

Earlier on April 4, DRDO conducted four successful flight tests of the Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on April 3 and 4, as per an official statement.

The four operational flight trials were carried out against high-speed aerial targets. The missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them, registering direct hits. Four trials were carried out to intercept four targets at long range, short ranges and high & low altitudes, proving the operational capability, the statement said.

Four trials were carried out by the Indian Army from Eastern and Southern commands under DRDO guidance. These trials have proven the operational capability of both Army Commands and paved the way for the liberalisation of weapon systems in two Regiments, it added.

The MRSAM is a surface-to-air Missile developed jointly by the DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel, for use by the Indian Army. The MRSAM Army weapon system comprises multi-function radar, command post, mobile launcher system and other vehicles.

The flight tests were carried out with the weapon system in operational condition. The performance of the weapon system was validated through the flight data captured by range instruments like radars and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)