New Delhi, July 25: In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out flight-trials of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The missile is an enhanced version of the ULPGM-V2 missile developed and delivered by DRDO earlier.

According to the official release, the ULPGM-V3 is equipped with a high-definition, dual-channel seeker that can engage a wide variety of targets. It can be fired in plain and high-altitude areas. DRDO Successfully Conducts Maiden Flight Trials of Stratospheric Airship Platform From Sheopur Trial Site in Madhya Pradesh (See Pics).

DRDO Conducts Successful Flight Trials of ULPGM-V3

In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, DRDO successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. ULPGM-V3 is an enhanced version of the ULPGM-V2 missile… pic.twitter.com/WMqSzfgYmw — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 25, 2025

.@DRDO_India conducts successful flight-trials of Advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile-V3 ➔ The ULPGM-V3 is equipped with a high definition dual-channel seeker that can strike a wide variety of targets. It can be fired in plain and high-altitude… pic.twitter.com/uLNXfuoLMY — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 25, 2025

It has day-and-night capability and a two-way data link to support post-launch target/aim-point update. The missile is equipped with three modular warhead options: Anti-armour to destroy modern age armoured vehicles equipped with Rolled Homogeneous Armour (RHA) with Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA); Penetration-cum-Blast warhead with Anti-Bunker application and Pre-fragmentation warhead with a high lethality zone.

The missile is jointly developed by DRDO laboratories, namely Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, High-Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Integrated Test Range and Defence Electronics Research Laboratory. The present trials were carried out for the Anti-armour configuration. DRDO Test-Fires Drone-Launched Guided Missile at Kurnool; Rajnath Singh Says ‘Indian Industry Is Ready to Produce Critical Defence Technologies’.

The missile was released from a UAV, which is indigenously developed by an Indian start-up, Newspace Research Technologies, Bengaluru. DRDO is actively pursuing the integration of ULPGM weapons with long-range and high-endurance UAVs from several other Indian companies. Development cum Production Partners (DCPPs) - Adani Defence and Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad, along with 30 MSMEs/start-ups, contributed to making this unique project a grand success.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO and its industry partners, including DcPPs, MSMEs, and start-ups, for the development and successful trials of the ULPGM-V3 system. He termed the success as proof that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical defence technologies.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, congratulated the teams, DcPPs, and start-ups, saying that the development of such a weapon is the need of the hour.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)