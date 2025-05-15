New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed indigenous nanoporous multilayered polymeric membrane for high-pressure sea water desalination.

Defence Materials Stores and Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), the Kanpur-based laboratory of DRDO, has developed the technology for desalination plant in Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships, based on their operational requirement to address the serious challenge of stability when exposed to chloride ions in saline water. The development has been completed in a record time of eight months, according to release from Ministery of Defence.

DMSRDE, along with ICG, successfully carried out initial technical trials in the existing desalination plant of Offshore Patrolling Vessel (OPV) of ICG. The initial safety and performance trials of the polymeric membranes were found to be fully satisfactory. The final operational clearance will be given by ICG after 500 hrs of operational testing.

Presently, the unit is under testing and trials on OPV. This membrane will be a boon for desalination of sea water in coastal areas after certain modifications. It is another step by DMSRDE in the journey of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the release added.

DRDO is the Research and Dvelopment wing of Ministry of Defence, Govt of India, with a vision to empower India with cutting-edge defence technologies and a mission to achieve self-reliance in critical defence technologies and systems, while equipping our armed forces with state-of-the-art weapon systems and equipment in accordance with requirements laid down by the three Services.

DRDO's pursuit of self-reliance and successful indigenous development and production of strategic systems and platforms such as Agni and Prithvi series of missiles; light combat aircraft, Tejas; multi-barrel rocket launcher, Pinaka; air defence system, Akash; a wide range of radars and electronic warfare systems; etc., have given quantum jump to India's military might, generating effective deterrence and providing crucial leverage.

It is a network of around 41 laboratories and 05 DRDO Young Scientist Laboratories (DYSLs) which are deeply engaged in developing defence technologies covering various disciplines, like aeronautics, armaments, electronics, combat vehicles, engineering systems, instrumentation, missiles, advanced computing and simulation, special materials, naval systems, life sciences, training, information systems and agriculture. (ANI)

