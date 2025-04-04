New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the army conducted four successful flight-tests of the army version of medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) from an island off the coast of Odisha on April 3 and 4, the Defence Ministry on Friday said.

The four operational flight-trials were carried out against high-speed aerial targets, it said in a statement.

"The missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them, registering direct hits. The trials were carried out to intercept four targets at long-range, short-range, high altitude and low altitude, proving the operational capability," the ministry said.

The flight-tests were carried out with the weapon system in operational condition.

"The performance of the weapon system was validated through the flight data captured by range instruments like radars and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur," it said.

The flight tests from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island were carried out in the presence of senior officials from the DRDO and the Indian Army.

The trials were carried out by the Indian Army from Eastern and Southern Commands under DRDO guidance.

"These trials have proven the operational capability of both Army Commands and paved the way for operationalisation of weapon systems in two regiments," it said.

The MRSAM is developed jointly by the DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries for use by the Indian Army. The MRSAM army weapon system comprises multi-function radar, command post, mobile launcher system and other vehicles, the ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Army and the industries for the successful flight-tests.

Four successful tests have re-established the capability of the weapon system in intercepting targets at critical ranges, he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat complimented the teams involved in the successful flight-trial, terming it as "major milestones" for building operational capability of the Indian Army, the ministry said.

