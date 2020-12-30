New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The DRDO along with the Indian Navy has conducted a successful maiden trial of the SAHAYAK-NG air-droppable container from an IL-38SD aircraft off the coast of Goa, an official statement said on Wednesday.

SAHAYAK-NG is India's first indigenously designed and developed air droppable container, said the Defence Ministry's statement.

It is aided by GPS, can carry a payload of up to 50 kg and can be dropped from a heavy aircraft, the ministry said.

Two labs of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private company Avantel were involved in its design and development.

"The trial was conducted by the Indian Navy to enhance its operational logistics capabilities and provide critical engineering stores to ships which are deployed more than 2000 km from the coast," the ministry mentioned.

It reduces the requirement of ships to come close to the coast to collect spares and stores, the ministry stated.

SAHAYAK-NG is an advanced version of SAHAYAK Mk I air droppable container.

