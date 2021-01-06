New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), wherein the DRDO will render technical support for the implementation of its advanced biodigester Mk-II technology, for the treatment of human waste (night soil) in the metro rail network.

The MoU was signed by Dr DK Dubey, Director DRDE, Gwalior and Atul Gadgil, Director, Maha-Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Pune, as per an official release.

DRDO's biodigester is an indigenous, green and cost-effective technology, with a rare distinction of having one of the largest numbers of DRDO-licencees (ToT holders), an official statement said here.

Indian Railways has already installed about 2.40 lakh biodigesters in its fleet of passenger coaches. Now for MAHA-METRO, the technology has been revamped and further improved, in a bid to save water and space.

A customized version of this MK-II Biodigester, suitable for treating human waste generated from houseboats in Dal Lake was successfully demonstrated by the DRDO to Jammu and Kashmir Administration, according to the Ministry.

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LWDA) of the J-K Administration has initiated the process to procure 100 units of MK-II Biodigesters for civil habitats around the Dal Lake so as to minimize water pollution.

The implementation of Biodigester MK-II in Srinagar is being monitored by a committee of experts constituted by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)