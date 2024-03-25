Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an international syndicate and seized 1979 grams of white powdery substance purported to be cocaine worth Rs 19.79 crore from one female passenger of Sierra Leone who came from Nairobi to Mumbai on Sunday.

According to an official statement, based on intelligence developed by DRI, one female passenger of Sierra Leone nationality who came from Nairobi to Mumbai on March 24 was apprehended by DRI officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai.

During the examination of her luggage, it was revealed that the items she was carrying viz. shoes, moisturizer bottle, shampoo bottle and anti-perspirants, were unusually heavy and rigid.

Further examination revealed that all of these items contained a white powdery substance ingeniously concealed in them.

On testing the same using the field test kit, it tested positive for cocaine. A total of 1979 grams of white powdery substance purported to be cocaine with an Illicit market value of approximately Rs 19.79 crore, was seized and the passenger was arrested following her statement, the official release said.

She was then produced in court and was remanded to judicial custody and further investigation is in progress.

DRI has again shown high professional standards by unearthing this novel modus of concealment of contraband, reinforcing its commitment towards fighting the drug menace in India. (ANI)

