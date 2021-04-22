New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized more than 300 kg of cocaine, worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore in the international market, at Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin Port.

"DRI seizes more than 300 kg of cocaine valued at approx. Rs. 2,000 crore in the international market at Tuticorin Port," tweeted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

"Based on specific intelligence that cocaine will be concealed in a consignment imported in container reaching V O C Port, Tuticorin, the officers of DRI have intercepted the container declared to be containing wooden logs. The suspected container has originated from Panama, transited through the ports of Antwerp and Colombo," the finance ministry informed in a statement.

"On examination, the suspected container was found to contain 9 bags concealed between the rows of wooden logs. On opening, the said bags 302 white coloured compressed bricks wrapped in multiple layers of packing material were found. The contraband weighed 303 kg and it is highly suspected to be cocaine. The contraband along with cover goods are seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985," the statement read.

The ministry added that further investigation about the origin of the consignment and concealment of narcotic drugs is currently underway. (ANI)

