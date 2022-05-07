Ahmedabad, May 7 (PTI) Three persons, including the managing director of a shipping company, were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with illegal import of foreign brand filtered cigarettes having a market value of around Rs 17 crore, an agency official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Should Undertake Bharat Yatra Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Says Senior Congress Legislator Ramesh Chennithala.

The Ahmedabad zonal unit of DRI had on April 1 seized a container at Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district with 84 lakh sticks of smuggled foreign brand filtered cigarettes named 'BBM pride filter kings', it said in a statement.

Also Read | LPG, Fuel Price Hike: Goa CM Pramod Sawant's Wife Sulakshana Says 'No Need To Worry, Something Will Work Out for Sure'.

The consignment of cigarettes worth Rs 16.8 crore was imported from the United Arab Emirates in a container declared as hotel supplies, bed sheets and pillow covers, and was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, said the release.

Based on an inquiry done so far in this connection, it arrested three persons on Friday, comprising the managing director of a shipping company in Gandhidham in Kutch district, a partner of a Dubai-based container line company and their associate from Bengaluru, the DRI statement informed.

"During investigation, it is primarily revealed that in the arrival manifest, the subject consignment was declared for discharge at Mundra for further transshipment to a fictitious consignee in UK and the shipping agent had issued parallel documents to bring the said consignment in India," stated the DRI release.

The DRI said an active syndicate was involved in the smuggling of the cigarettes, which are declared as notified goods to curb the menace of smuggling. Further probe is underway, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)