New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): A drive to nab illegal migrants was conducted at the Raghubir Nagar slum area in New Delhi on Sunday, where the Delhi police conducted a door-to-door survey to verify the documents of residents.

DCP West Delhi Vichitra Veer said, "This campaign has been going on in Delhi for some time now. In the probable pockets, where there is a possibility of illegal immigrants being found, we are doing door-to-door surveys and verifying the documents of people. If we find any suspicious person then we try to verify the documents from the source. If we find any person without proper documents, who isn't a citizen of this country, then we start the procedure of his deportation."

He further said that the police keep identifying the pockets and the procedure is being carried forward.

To address rising concerns over the unauthorized stay of migrants including Bangladeshi nationals in the capital, the Delhi Police has intensified efforts to identify, detain and repatriate individuals residing without valid Indian documents. The police said that as part of the drive eight illegal migrants from Bangladesh were detected and deported to their country through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Jahangir, his wife Parina Begam and their six children, who had been living in the Rangpuri area of South West Delhi.

According to the police, Jahangir confessed that he originally hailed from Dhaka, Bangladesh. He entered India using jungle routes and express trains and stayed in India. After settling in Delhi, he went back to Bangladesh and brought his wife Parina Begam with his six children. They started living in the Rangpuri area of South West, Delhi by hiding their original identity, said the police.

During the verification drive, they were suspected by the police personnel and further enquiry revealed that they were from Bangladesh and had destroyed their Bangladeshi IDs. Appropriate legal actions were followed based on the outcomes of the verification and investigation, said the police.

As part of the drive, the Delhi Police have carried out a series of targeted operations and joint inspections across the South West District. Special teams from local police stations and special units have been deployed for thorough searches and intelligence gathering on undocumented immigrants.

During the verification drive, door-to-door verifications were conducted and almost 400 families were checked and their documents were collected. Verification forms (Parcha-12) were sent to their respective addresses in West Bengal for verification. A special team was also constituted and sent to West Bengal for manual verification of suspects, said the police. (ANI)

