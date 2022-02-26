New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The national capital recorded 10 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours along with hailstorm in several parts, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, it said.

The city witnessed a windy morning.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather office predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 78 per cent.

The city's air quality index (AQI) at 9 am was 160, which falls under the “moderate” category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday settled at 27.9 and 12.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

